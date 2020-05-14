Homeless Indonesians gather in Kampung Melayu in Jakarta. At least 2.8 million Indonesians have been laid off and 70 million informal workers are at risk, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sigit Widodo
As homelessness rises, Indonesia debates how to ease coronavirus restrictions and restart economy
- More Indonesians are losing their jobs and sleeping rough – even middle-class workers – as businesses struggle to survive and fears of social unrest grow
- But an academic urged the government not to lift restrictions yet, warning of a second wave of infections and no return to life before Covid-19 just yet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Homeless Indonesians gather in Kampung Melayu in Jakarta. At least 2.8 million Indonesians have been laid off and 70 million informal workers are at risk, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sigit Widodo