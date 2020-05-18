Graduates across Asia are entering a coronavirus-battered jobs market. Photo: Xinhua
Asian graduates face shattered dreams as coronavirus pandemic ravages economies
- Millions of young people across Asia are entering a battered labour market filled with hiring freezes and few new opportunities
- But recruiters say this could be the perfect time to learn new skills, take advantage of government initiatives and get valuable experience
Topic | Singapore
Graduates across Asia are entering a coronavirus-battered jobs market. Photo: Xinhua