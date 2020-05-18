Graduates across Asia are entering a coronavirus-battered jobs market. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Asian graduates face shattered dreams as coronavirus pandemic ravages economies

  • Millions of young people across Asia are entering a battered labour market filled with hiring freezes and few new opportunities
  • But recruiters say this could be the perfect time to learn new skills, take advantage of government initiatives and get valuable experience
Topic |   Singapore
Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 7:25am, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Graduates across Asia are entering a coronavirus-battered jobs market. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE