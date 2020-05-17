Filipino seafarers stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic rest inside a dormitory in Manila. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus threatens Philippines’ ‘economic lifeline’ of OFW remittances

  • An estimated US$30 billion was sent home by overseas Filipino workers in 2019 – a figure that could be set to plummet by up to 20 per cent
  • Thousands of workers who lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic are now returning home to uncertainty and economic hardship
Alan Robles
Updated: 3:37pm, 17 May, 2020

