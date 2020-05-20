SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, 62, has admitted that the reason for the group’s massive losses lie with him. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

After SoftBank’s massive losses and Jack Ma’s departure, has CEO Masayoshi Son lost his golden touch?

  • Japan’s SoftBank Group reported a US$12.7 billion loss, largely from its investments in Uber, WeWork and Oyo, and compounded by the coronavirus
  • With more boardroom departures, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, and Son seemingly likening himself to Jesus, who can rein in his risk-taking impulses?
Topic |   Softbank
Gavin Blair
Gavin Blair

Updated: 4:23pm, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, 62, has admitted that the reason for the group’s massive losses lie with him. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE