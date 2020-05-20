According to a report, the Philippines had 73 million social media users as of January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Philippines proposes tax on Netflix, Facebook ads, Lazada purchases amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The measures would raise US$593 million and help to offset government spending to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Congressman Joey Salceda says
  • Some Filipino business owners have criticised the plans, saying the authorities should instead go after online gaming firms catering to Chinese gamblers
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:38pm, 20 May, 2020

