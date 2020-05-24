A truck on the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway in China’s Xinjiang province. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As coronavirus bites, Pakistan looks to China for belt and road economic boost

  • Projects including a dam, airport and motorway are being finalised in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ahead of a visit by President Xi Jinping
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to generate jobs for the country’s workers, 25 million of whom have been rendered jobless during the pandemic
Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A truck on the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway in China’s Xinjiang province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE