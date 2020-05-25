A Tokyo office worker is seen at a discount izakaya bar offering cheap food and drinks. Some establishments were targeted before Japan lifted its emergency restrictions. Photo: Reuters
‘Do not open, I will start a fire!’: Japan’s bars, restaurants targeted by coronavirus ‘vigilantes’
- A local government employee was charged with forcible obstruction after threatening restaurants that stayed open in Tokyo
- This came before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the coronavirus state of emergency for all of Japan on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Tokyo office worker is seen at a discount izakaya bar offering cheap food and drinks. Some establishments were targeted before Japan lifted its emergency restrictions. Photo: Reuters