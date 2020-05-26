Singapore is looking to slowly reopen its economy starting June 2. Photo: AFP
Singapore downgrades economic forecast, on course for worst recession since independence
- The city state’s growth forecast now stands at a range of -7.0 per cent to -4.0 per cent, putting it on course to its worst contraction since 1964
- The announcement comes as countries around the world deal with an economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singapore is looking to slowly reopen its economy starting June 2. Photo: AFP