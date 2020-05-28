A cyclist rides along the pier at the near-empty Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus: Singapore-style stimulus not for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, say economists

  • The latest tranche of measures brings Singapore’s stimulus spending to US$65 billion, or about 20 per cent of GDP, putting it alongside Germany and Japan
  • Markets gained on hopes its neighbours would follow suit, but analysts said without deep reserves, countries should consider the risks of ultra-cheap loans
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:15am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A cyclist rides along the pier at the near-empty Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE