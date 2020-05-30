Singapore tends to attract high net worth individuals, migration and property consultants say. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Hong Kong’s national security law prompts renewed interest in Singapore property

  • Some property and migration consultants are seeing a rise in inquiries about Singapore as turmoil grips Hong Kong
  • Interested Hongkongers are attending webinars amid the coronavirus pandemic to learn more about living, working and investing in the city state
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore tends to attract high net worth individuals, migration and property consultants say. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE