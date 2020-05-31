The Nassim Road plot that Shun Tak Holdings, the property company of late Macau casino magnate Stanley ho, is redeveloping to become an exclusive 14-unit residence. Property experts are puzzled by the development delays. Photo: Sue-Ann Chia
A look at Stanley Ho’s foray into high-end Singapore property

  • The late Macau casino tycoon’s real estate company Shun Tak Holdings has spent more than US$1.4 billion on property and land in Singapore since 2016
  • Its residential projects are aimed at wealthy individuals and market watchers are wondering if they are on track for completion
Derek Wong
Updated: 7:05am, 31 May, 2020

