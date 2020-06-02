Tourists at Osaka Castle in Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Japan to give people discounts of US$190 a day to boost domestic tourism

  • The Go To Travel Campaign, to begin around July, will provide local travellers with subsidies for hotels, restaurants, transport and attractions
  • There will also be funding for travel firms, but some are unsure if they will benefit or if the incentives are enough to entice travellers amid the pandemic
Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:30am, 2 Jun, 2020

