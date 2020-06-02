Employees of UnionBank of the Philippines attend a virtual meeting. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Philippines’ months-long lockdown forces firms to embrace remote working

  • As Metro Manila has endured nearly 80 days of ‘community quarantine’, a digital transformation is allowing more employees to work from home
  • But the switch to remote working has not been without its difficulties and some industries such as business process outsourcing are struggling to adapt
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Elyssa Lopez
Elyssa Lopez

Updated: 11:02am, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees of UnionBank of the Philippines attend a virtual meeting. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE