A Singapore Airlines plane flies out of Changi International Airport at sunrise on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Singapore-China ‘travel bubble’ to open with swab tests, contact tracing and strict itineraries

  • The arrangement for businesspeople and officials encompasses Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and the city state
  • It will reduce lengthy quarantine times for businesspeople and officials, but require that they gain pre-approval and submit to multiple checks
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 9:15pm, 3 Jun, 2020

