New Zealand is reopening for business, PM Jacinda Ardern says. Photo: NZ Herald
Chinese investors seek a coronavirus haven in New Zealand

  • Jacinda Ardern’s success in containing Covid-19 and New Zealand’s business-friendly environment are helping to fuel investment interest
  • But an upcoming poll, and a backlash over rich migrants and Chinese investors could affect New Zealand’s competitiveness
Joshua Mcdonald
Updated: 8:52am, 6 Jun, 2020

