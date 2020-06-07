Volunteers transport packages of food and supplies from Covid Relief Bangkok to distribute to the poor. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus turns Teflon Thailand’s wealth gap into a economic chasm

  • As Covid-19 eats into exports and tourism, the gap between rich and poor in one of the world’s most unequal countries is only getting wider
  • With both the lower and middle classes now facing ruin, ‘Teflon’ Thailand’s reputation for weathering financial crises is feeling the heat like never before
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vijitra Duangdee
Updated: 1:07pm, 7 Jun, 2020

