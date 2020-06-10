Shoppers use hand sanitiser as a stallholder checks a customer’s temperature outside a store during a partial lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus drives Southeast Asia digitalisation push, raising jobs fears
- Businesses across the region have been forced to rethink their operations and find new ways to reach out to customers amid pandemic lockdowns
- Governments have also offered funds to help with firms’ digital transformation, sparking warnings that some jobs might ‘simply disappear’
