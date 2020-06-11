Part of Singapore’s skyline pictured at dusk on June 8. Photo: EPA
Economics

In Singapore, expatriates hit by coronavirus pay cuts, lay-offs fear for future

  • Foreign workers are expected to bear the brunt of the 200,000 redundancies economists forecast will be made in the city state by the end of the year
  • Some have already seen their jobs disappear, while others struggle to make ends meet as employers faced with a looming recession look to cut costs
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Jun, 2020

Part of Singapore's skyline pictured at dusk on June 8. Photo: EPA
