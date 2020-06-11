A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a lunch hour demonstration at the IFC shopping mall in Central. Photo: SCMP
Hongkongers splash out on London property as Boris Johnson’s visa offer, weak pound buoy market
- Teow Leong Seng, President & CEO of Eco World International Berhad, says low sterling has made UK property prices ‘much more affordable’
- Developer sold US$25 million of London property to Hong Kong buyers in May and expects sales to rise further
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
