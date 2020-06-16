Migrant workers queue outside a Mumbai railway station to return to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Photo: AFP
1 bag, US$100: meet Lalitha, 1 in 260 million Indians sliding back into poverty due to coronavirus
- It took 10 years for India to lift more than a quarter of a billion people out of poverty. Thanks in part to the coronavirus, a similar number are falling back
- About 122 million Indians have been forced out of jobs since the country began its strict lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers queue outside a Mumbai railway station to return to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Photo: AFP