Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, attends the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018. Photo: Reuters
In India, a Facebook-led investment spree for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms
- In less than eight weeks, the digital arm of oil-to-retail giant Reliance Industries has attracted more than US$13 billion in investment
- Market dominance and its potential to grow are some of the biggest lures, though analysts say it’s also a bet on the acumen of India’s richest man
