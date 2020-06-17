Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, attends the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In India, a Facebook-led investment spree for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms

  • In less than eight weeks, the digital arm of oil-to-retail giant Reliance Industries has attracted more than US$13 billion in investment
  • Market dominance and its potential to grow are some of the biggest lures, though analysts say it’s also a bet on the acumen of India’s richest man
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 9:25am, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, attends the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE