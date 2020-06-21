Foreign domestic workers seen in Central, Hong Kong. File photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
‘Limited food, no wages’: domestic workers struggle amid quarantine in Hong Kong
- Some workers say their employers are not paying them or giving them enough to eat during the mandatory coronavirus quarantine, according to rights groups
- With thousands of other workers arriving soon, activists urge the city to provide health advice in multiple languages and set up a complaints channel for Covid-related issues
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Foreign domestic workers seen in Central, Hong Kong. File photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong