Foreign domestic workers seen in Central, Hong Kong. File photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
‘Limited food, no wages’: domestic workers struggle amid quarantine in Hong Kong

  • Some workers say their employers are not paying them or giving them enough to eat during the mandatory coronavirus quarantine, according to rights groups
  • With thousands of other workers arriving soon, activists urge the city to provide health advice in multiple languages and set up a complaints channel for Covid-related issues
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 9:00am, 21 Jun, 2020

