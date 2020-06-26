Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at an event in New York on October 26, 2016. File photo: AP
Will Trump’s H-1B visa freeze keep out the next tech talent from India?

  • The suspension of the H-1B scheme for skilled foreigners has dealt a blow to the US tech sector and Indian tech workers, who receive most of these visas
  • Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella are some talents from India who have built their tech careers in the US thanks to the H-1B visa
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 5:00pm, 26 Jun, 2020

