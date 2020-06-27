Indian protesters burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kolkata. Photo: AFP
Can India afford an economic battle with China?
- Military clash in the Himalayas that killed 20 Indian soldiers has an angry public demanding retribution and politicians calling for economic boycotts
- While Modi has called for India’s ‘self-reliance’, this is a big ask for a country where Chinese capital has come to pervade almost every aspect of life
