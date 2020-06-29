Real estate agents in Thailand say overseas buyers remain interested in property in the kingdom. Photo: Bloomberg
Thailand seeks ‘Covid-19 bounce’ from property investors, upmarket tourists
- The kingdom has won praise for its handling of the pandemic, and is marketing itself as a safe, stable haven in turbulent times
- It is looking to appeal to well-heeled buyers and travellers, as the days of banking on high volumes of low-paying visitors look to be over
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
