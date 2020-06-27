Taiwanese lawmakers are reportedly asking the government to do more to entice firms that have their Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Is Taiwan the answer for firms leaving Hong Kong? It’s complicated

  • As Beijing tightens its grip on the city, Taipei says it will help Hongkongers who move over – though there are few details for foreign companies
  • The island has a similar culture to the city and cheaper labour, but barriers include scarcity of finance-sector talent and a lack of clarity over incentives
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Jun, 2020

