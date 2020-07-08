President Rodrigo Duterte says the Philippines cannot afford a “total epidemic or pandemonium” as it reopens its economy. Photo: AP
Duterte reopens Philippine economy but ‘can’t be like Trump, Bolsonaro’ as Covid-19 cases rise

  • The president says he cannot emulate the ‘devil-may-care attitude’ of his American and Brazilian counterparts towards the pandemic
  • His decision to relax some restrictions comes amid a rise in cases that has seen the Philippines record the second-most confirmed infections in Southeast Asia
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:12pm, 8 Jul, 2020

