Visitors carry sun umbrellas as they pose for photos at the 17th century Wat Chaiwatthanaram temple complex north of Bangkok after authorities reopened tourists sites earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Thailand launches US$641 million scheme to boost domestic tourism in pandemic’s wake
- With tourism accounting for up to 20 per cent of the country’s GDP last year, the ‘land of smiles’ is acutely feeling the lack of international arrivals
- But the government is banking on vouchers, plus subsidies for transport and hotels, to entice Thais into travelling and help make up for some of the loss
