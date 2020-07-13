The Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: ShutterstockThe Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
The Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Is China really buying up all Australia’s water, or are these claims a damp squib?

  • Fraying diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing have led to talk of conspiracy, but China owns just 1.9 per cent of Australia’s water market
  • While experts call for more transparency over water ownership, they say it is more important to know how much there is and what it is being used for
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Joshua Mcdonald
Joshua Mcdonald

Updated: 6:47am, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: ShutterstockThe Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
The Murray River is the longest in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE