A worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s economy shrinks by over 40 per cent in Q2, entering recession
- Its economy, seen as a bellwether for the region, was hit by the coronavirus lockdown and weak external demand, the Trade and Industry Ministry said
- Analysts see some signs of a recovery, but these could be affected by low consumer confidence and uncertainty over what would happen when stimulus funds run out
