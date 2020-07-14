A worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: XinhuaA worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
A worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Singapore’s economy shrinks by over 40 per cent in Q2, entering recession

  • Its economy, seen as a bellwether for the region, was hit by the coronavirus lockdown and weak external demand, the Trade and Industry Ministry said
  • Analysts see some signs of a recovery, but these could be affected by low consumer confidence and uncertainty over what would happen when stimulus funds run out
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:49am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: XinhuaA worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
A worker delivers goods in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE