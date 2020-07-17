Thailand’s GDP is expected to contract by more than 8 per cent in 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand, as it recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19. Photo: EPAThailand’s GDP is expected to contract by more than 8 per cent in 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand, as it recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19. Photo: EPA
Thailand’s GDP is expected to contract by more than 8 per cent in 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand, as it recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19. Photo: EPA
Thailand’s cabinet reshuffle leaves investors anxious amid economic gloom

  • The resignation of four economic ministers has sparked anxiety about the future of investments from China and Japan
  • Their replacements will have to oversee the recovery of Southeast Asia’s worst-performing economy from the damage caused by Covid-19
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 4:27pm, 17 Jul, 2020

