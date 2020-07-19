A worker shows a ‘Musang King’ variety of durian called at a shop in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
In Malaysia’s Musang King hub of Pahang, a stinky deal for small farmers could hit durian production
- Joint venture between Pahang state government and a newly formed corporation threatens to edge out small-scale farmers
- Local lawmakers have raised fears that the deal amounts to a monopoly over the state’s durian trade that some say will send prices soaring
A worker shows a ‘Musang King’ variety of durian called at a shop in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP