Singapore, Malaysia universities see uptick in Chinese student interest amid pandemic

  • While students from China see Britain, the US and Australia as top choices for university, travel restrictions and fraying bilateral ties are now a deterrent
  • Some are turning to Asian institutions but others are holding off as they do not want to have online lessons
Kimberly Lim
Updated: 9:18am, 22 Jul, 2020

Universities in Britain, Australia and the US are bracing for a drop in the numbers of students from China. Photo: Reuters
