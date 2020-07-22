Singapore’s new domestic tourism campaign is the largest so far aimed at the local audience. Photo: AFPSingapore’s new domestic tourism campaign is the largest so far aimed at the local audience. Photo: AFP
Have a ‘Singapoliday’: Singapore turns to domestic tourism with US$32 million campaign

  • The island nation has joined the likes of Thailand and Japan in looking inward to boost tourism as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps borders closed
  • The hope is that Singaporeans will inject some of the US$25 billion they spent on international travel in 2018 into the local market
Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 4:13pm, 22 Jul, 2020

