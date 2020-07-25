Vessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: BloombergVessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: Bloomberg
Vessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can Mexico lure investment from Asia, as USMCA North American trade deal takes effect?

  • International firms based in Asia may consider relocating supply chains to Latin America after the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement launched
  • China and Asean countries are already facing competition from Mexico, Brazil and India, and the US-China trade war may also play a role
Topic |   Mexico
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: BloombergVessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: Bloomberg
Vessels loaded with shipping containers in Shanghai, China. Mexico is hoping that some industries will find it beneficial to relocate to Latin America. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE