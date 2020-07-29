Singapore’s retrenchment and unemployment rates could worsen, analysts say. Photo: AFPSingapore’s retrenchment and unemployment rates could worsen, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s retrenchment and unemployment rates could worsen, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore’s Q2 retrenchments spike, surpassing Sars levels

  • The city state recorded 6,700 lay-offs in the second quarter, higher than during the 2003 Sars epidemic but lower than the 12,760 seen during the 2009 Global Financial Crisis
  • Analysts say the figures may worsen as government subsidies for businesses expire
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:26am, 29 Jul, 2020

