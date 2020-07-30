Children on their way to school in the Solomon Islands. Photo: ShutterstockChildren on their way to school in the Solomon Islands. Photo: Shutterstock
Children on their way to school in the Solomon Islands. Photo: Shutterstock
Pacific island nations beat coronavirus, but now face economic devastation: report

  • The 14 Pacific economies are forecast to shrink an average of 4.3 per cent due to the collapse of trade and tourism, the Asian Development Bank says
  • While the countries recorded fewer than 100 coronavirus cases in total, they now face the threat of an additional 1.2 million people entering extreme poverty
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
Updated: 10:50pm, 30 Jul, 2020

