ENP Coffee, a Thai coffee brand, streams a virtual tour of tourist hotspot Elephant Nature Park on Lazada Thailand. Photo: Lazada
How coronavirus helped Shopee and Lazada bring China’s live-stream shopping craze to Southeast Asia
- A surge in popularity for firms like Shopee and Lazada raises hope that live-streaming in Southeast Asia will copy its multibillion-dollar success in China
- Audiences held captive by Covid-19 have boosted its popularity, but it is also a favourite with brands which see it as a way of connecting with customers
Topic | Ecommerce
