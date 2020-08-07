Indonesian crew with an illegally killed dolphin aboard a Taiwanese vessel. Photo: Handout/Environmental Justice Foundation
On Taiwanese ships, Indonesian workers abused, illegal fishing reported: NGO

  • The Environmental Justice Foundation found the Indonesian workers it interviewed experienced wage issues, excessive overtime and physical abuse
  • Crew from Taiwan’s distant-water fishing fleet, one of the world’s largest, also say some vessels engaged in shark finning and dolphin killing
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 10:22am, 7 Aug, 2020

