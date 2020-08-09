Indonesian Dota 2 player Brizio Adi “Hyde” Putra representing BOOM Esports at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor series in Kiev, Ukraine, in March. Photo: Handout
E-sports stars in Southeast Asia’s US$4.3 billion gaming industry train like athletes, battle like gladiators and get paid like bosses

  • They train 12 hours a day and live with their team under the constant watch of coaches and psychologists, all for the glory of the arena and a shot at great riches.
  • They are Southeast Asia’s e-sports stars of the future – and you might be surprised at how much they’re paid
Ignatius Koh
Updated: 12:28pm, 9 Aug, 2020

