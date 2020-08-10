Singaporean officer workers wearing masks leave a train station during the morning commute. Photo: Reuters
As coronavirus batters Singapore’s economy, lost jobs loom as long-term headache

  • The impact could be worse than after the 1997 Asian financial crisis, as economic restructuring reshapes industries, destroying some jobs permanently
  • In Singapore, the problem is compounded by its rapidly ageing population. More than 35 per cent of its workforce is 50 and older
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jacqueline WooIgnatius Koh
Updated: 8:16am, 10 Aug, 2020

