Lorain Asuncion from the Philippines died after falling to her death from a building in mainland China in 2017. Lawyers in Hong Kong representing her family are pursuing a claim for compensation. Photo: Handout
Family of Filipino domestic worker who died in Shenzhen still looking for closure, three years on
- Lorain Asuncion was employed in Hong Kong but fell to her death from a flat in mainland China. Her family is still seeking answers about what happened
- Experts and support workers say thousands of domestic workers are illegally taken across the border by employers and sometimes agencies
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Lorain Asuncion from the Philippines died after falling to her death from a building in mainland China in 2017. Lawyers in Hong Kong representing her family are pursuing a claim for compensation. Photo: Handout