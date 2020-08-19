Health workers are seen at a Covid-19 testing centre in Manila. Former employees say there has been massive corruption at the state health insurance agency, PhilHealth, including overpaying for testing kits. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In Philippines, coronavirus crisis led to massive PhilHealth corruption, whistle-blowers claim

  • Senate hears ‘mafia’ executives unevenly allocated Covid-19 funds, overpaid for equipment and hoped to cover this by raising overseas foreign worker premiums
  • Rodrigo Duterte appointed former general Ricardo Morales to clean up the agency after the WellMed scandal last year, but it could now face bankruptcy
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:37am, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers are seen at a Covid-19 testing centre in Manila. Former employees say there has been massive corruption at the state health insurance agency, PhilHealth, including overpaying for testing kits. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE