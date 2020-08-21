Genting Hong Kong operates Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises. Photo: Handout
Will Genting’s Hong Kong plight affect its units in Malaysia, Singapore amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

  • Group chief Lim Kok Thay has pledged nearly all his stake in embattled Genting Hong Kong as collateral for loans, after it suspended payments to creditors
  • Analysts say his decision puts the company at risk of a margin call, while the situation could adversely affect investor sentiment towards listed units overseas
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Aug, 2020

