The e-pharmacy sector has expanded rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic although traditional retailers remain. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Amazon and Reliance square off as India’s online pharmacy sector booms during coronavirus pandemic

  • Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Jeff Bezos have both made recent moves in a sector projected to be worth US$16 billion by 2025
  • Nevertheless, online pharmacies operate in a legal grey area governed by outdated regulations and still face resistance from traditional retailers
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 2:12pm, 23 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The e-pharmacy sector has expanded rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic although traditional retailers remain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE