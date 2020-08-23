The e-pharmacy sector has expanded rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic although traditional retailers remain. Photo: AFP
Amazon and Reliance square off as India’s online pharmacy sector booms during coronavirus pandemic
- Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Jeff Bezos have both made recent moves in a sector projected to be worth US$16 billion by 2025
- Nevertheless, online pharmacies operate in a legal grey area governed by outdated regulations and still face resistance from traditional retailers
