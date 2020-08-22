More South Koreans than ever want to be YouTubers – it was the third most popular job among primary school students, according to an education ministry survey conducted last year. Photo: Shutterstock
YouTube star: the new dream career in South Korea’s hyper competitive job market
- While civil service jobs promising pensions and stable pay are as desirable as they are difficult to get into, some Koreans want a career that showcases their individuality
- Now there are government-sponsored dorms for aspiring YouTubers, and agencies looking to show people how to monetise their channels
