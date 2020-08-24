Fire and Rescue personnel sanitise the area around apartment buildings in Malaysia during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: DPA
Covid-19 forces Malaysia’s poor to live on instant noodles, abandon school: UN study
- The study of 500 families living in low-cost flats revealed a ‘shocking’ change in diet, while more than 40 per cent lacked equipment for online study
- Women were particularly vulnerable to the pandemic’s economic fallout, while government financial assistance was found to be of limited help
