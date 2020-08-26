The success of Southeast Asian start-ups such as Gojek have drawn attention to the region as an investment destination. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asian private equity firms have US$8.7 billion to spend: report

  • While fundraising has been hit by Covid-19, these companies are sitting on a record amount of unspent capital, according to a report by Facebook and Bain
  • Technology and health care firms are on their radar for investment, as are the next generation of the region’s start-ups
Topic |   Venture capital market
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 9:53am, 26 Aug, 2020

