The success of Southeast Asian start-ups such as Gojek have drawn attention to the region as an investment destination. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asian private equity firms have US$8.7 billion to spend: report
- While fundraising has been hit by Covid-19, these companies are sitting on a record amount of unspent capital, according to a report by Facebook and Bain
- Technology and health care firms are on their radar for investment, as are the next generation of the region’s start-ups
