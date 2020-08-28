Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, in this 2015 handout photo from the US Navy. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions on Chinese firm at centre of South China Sea island-building ‘could ripple across Asia’
- China Communications Construction Company’s massive regional presence means the censure will impact multiple governments and companies, diplomatic observers say
- CCCC is involved in 923 projects in 127 countries, including Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link, seen as one of the jewels of the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, in this 2015 handout photo from the US Navy. Photo: Reuters