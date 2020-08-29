A janitor wears a hazmat suit to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in an almost empty shopping mall in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. Photo: Reuters
Can the Philippines’ shopping centres survive in a post-coronavirus world?

  • Movement restrictions, unemployment and health concerns have seen visits to retail establishments fall 55 per cent between February and July
  • Shopping centre operators are preparing for the new normal by focusing on deliveries, e-commerce and logistics, but are they changing fast enough?

Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 1:00pm, 29 Aug, 2020

